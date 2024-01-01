https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067023Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUntitled (man with two oxen) by Edward Mitchell BannisterOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9067023View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 789 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2301 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6360 x 4182 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6360 x 4182 px | 300 dpi | 76.12 MBFree DownloadUntitled (man with two oxen) by Edward Mitchell BannisterMore