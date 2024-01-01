rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067027
The Drinking Pool (three women at water) by Edward Mitchell Bannister
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Drinking Pool (three women at water) by Edward Mitchell Bannister

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9067027

View CC0 License

The Drinking Pool (three women at water) by Edward Mitchell Bannister

More