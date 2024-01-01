https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067178Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCherry Blossoms around the Tidal Basin, with the Washington Monument in the backgroundOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9067178View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 717 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2090 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6118 x 3653 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6118 x 3653 px | 300 dpi | 63.95 MBFree DownloadCherry Blossoms around the Tidal Basin, with the Washington Monument in the backgroundMore