https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067815Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextVermeer pearl earring background, ripped paper design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9067815View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiVermeer pearl earring background, ripped paper design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.More