https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9069688Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextU.S. Memorial Day png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9069688View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2250 pxSVG | 20.29 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :U.S. Memorial Day png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More