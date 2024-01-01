https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084699Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArrival in Trinity Bay, Newfoundland: The Cable Passed to the Paddle-box Boat of the Terrible, etc. by Robert Charles DudleyOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084699View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 835 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2436 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3883 x 2703 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadArrival in Trinity Bay, Newfoundland: The Cable Passed to the Paddle-box Boat of the Terrible, etc. by Robert Charles DudleyMore