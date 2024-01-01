rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084699
Arrival in Trinity Bay, Newfoundland: The Cable Passed to the Paddle-box Boat of the Terrible, etc. by Robert Charles Dudley
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084699

View CC0 License

