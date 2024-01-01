https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084715Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for the decoration of a beamed ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084715View CC0 LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3127 x 3152 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for the decoration of a beamed ceiling by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore