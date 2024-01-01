rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084849
Actress as Becky Sharp, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Actress as Becky Sharp, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigarettes issued by American Tobacco Company

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084849

View CC0 License

Actress as Becky Sharp, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigarettes issued by American Tobacco Company

More