Ethel Barrymore, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigarettes issued by American Tobacco Company

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084860

View CC0 License

