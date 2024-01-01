https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084930Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBonnie Magin at Weber & Fields, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigarettes issued by American Tobacco CompanyOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084930View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 926 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2564 x 3321 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBonnie Magin at Weber & Fields, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigarettes issued by American Tobacco CompanyMore