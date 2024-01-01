rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
A Memorial of the Marriage of H.R.H. Albert Edward Prince of Wales and H.R.H. Alexandra, Princess of Denmark
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085039

View CC0 License

