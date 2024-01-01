https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085159Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView Looking Aft from the Port Paddle-box on the Deck of the Great Eastern: Showing the Trough for the Cable, etc. by Robert Charles DudleyOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085159View CC0 LicenseJPEGLarge 2338 x 3321 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadView Looking Aft from the Port Paddle-box on the Deck of the Great Eastern: Showing the Trough for the Cable, etc. by Robert Charles DudleyMore