https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085262Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrom the Girls and Children series (N58) promoting Our Little Beauties Cigarettes for Allen & Ginter brand tobacco products issued by Allen & GinterOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085262View CC0 LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1936 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1936 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1936 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1936 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1619 x 2902 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFrom the Girls and Children series (N58) promoting Our Little Beauties Cigarettes for Allen & Ginter brand tobacco products issued by Allen & GinterMore