From the Girls and Children series (N58) promoting Our Little Beauties Cigarettes for Allen & Ginter brand tobacco products…
From the Girls and Children series (N58) promoting Our Little Beauties Cigarettes for Allen & Ginter brand tobacco products issued by Allen & Ginter

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9085262

