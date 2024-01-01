https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085360Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy for a Ceiling Decoration: Coronation of the Virgin (recto); Female Head (verso) attributed to Giacinto BrandiOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085360View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 968 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2824 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2903 x 3598 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStudy for a Ceiling Decoration: Coronation of the Virgin (recto); Female Head (verso) attributed to Giacinto BrandiMore