rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085360
Study for a Ceiling Decoration: Coronation of the Virgin (recto); Female Head (verso) attributed to Giacinto Brandi
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study for a Ceiling Decoration: Coronation of the Virgin (recto); Female Head (verso) attributed to Giacinto Brandi

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085360

View CC0 License

Study for a Ceiling Decoration: Coronation of the Virgin (recto); Female Head (verso) attributed to Giacinto Brandi

More