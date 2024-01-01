rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085361
Copies after Raphael's 'The Finding of Moses' by Michel Corneille the Younger, after Raphael (Raffaello Sanzio or Santi)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Copies after Raphael's 'The Finding of Moses' by Michel Corneille the Younger, after Raphael (Raffaello Sanzio or Santi)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085361

View CC0 License

Copies after Raphael's 'The Finding of Moses' by Michel Corneille the Younger, after Raphael (Raffaello Sanzio or Santi)

More