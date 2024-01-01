https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085488Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign with an Eagle Fighting with a Serpent and a Putto in the Sky Holding an Inscribed Banner.Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085488View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 922 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2518 x 3278 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign with an Eagle Fighting with a Serpent and a Putto in the Sky Holding an Inscribed Banner.More