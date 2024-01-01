https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085928Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFisherman, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head CigarettesOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085928View CC0 LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1941 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1941 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1941 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1941 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1556 x 2797 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFisherman, from the Occupations for Women series (N166) for Old Judge and Dogs Head CigarettesMore