https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086162Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of a Nude Man, Follower of Pierre Narcisse Guérin (French, early 19th century)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086162View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 971 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2831 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3235 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStudy of a Nude Man, Follower of Pierre Narcisse Guérin (French, early 19th century)More