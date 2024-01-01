https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086382Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextApollo 11 Command and Service Modules Photographed from the Lunar Module in OrbitOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086382View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1011 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2857 x 3391 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadApollo 11 Command and Service Modules Photographed from the Lunar Module in OrbitMore