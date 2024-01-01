https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086648Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text“Evacuation of the Ladies,” from the series The Inner Precincts of Chiyoda Castle (Chiyoda no Ōoku, Otachinoki) by Yoshu Chikanobu Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086648View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1749 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3717 x 1857 px | 300 dpiFree Download“Evacuation of the Ladies,” from the series The Inner Precincts of Chiyoda Castle (Chiyoda no Ōoku, Otachinoki) by Yoshu Chikanobu More