https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086794Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA woman carrying a vessel on her head and a child on her back, from a group of drawings depicting Peruvian dressOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086794View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1078 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2992 x 3331 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA woman carrying a vessel on her head and a child on her back, from a group of drawings depicting Peruvian dressMore