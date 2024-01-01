rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086824
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2 by Kubo Shunman

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086824

View CC0 License

