https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086824Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2 by Kubo ShunmanOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086824View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1059 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3088 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3465 x 3927 px | 300 dpiFree Download“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2 by Kubo ShunmanMore