https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087130
Lobster, Hamayumi (Ceremonial Miniature Bow) with Arrows and Fans by Kubo Shunman
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087130

View CC0 License

