rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087284
Inscribed relief fragment from the shrine of a royal woman within the temple of Mentuhotep II
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Inscribed relief fragment from the shrine of a royal woman within the temple of Mentuhotep II

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087284

View CC0 License

Inscribed relief fragment from the shrine of a royal woman within the temple of Mentuhotep II

More