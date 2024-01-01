https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087465Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape after Dong Yuan, Juran, Ma Yuan, and Xia Gui by Li Zai (Chinese, active 17th century) ?Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087465View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 585 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1705 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3891 x 1896 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLandscape after Dong Yuan, Juran, Ma Yuan, and Xia Gui by Li Zai (Chinese, active 17th century) ?More