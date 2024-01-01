rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087465
Landscape after Dong Yuan, Juran, Ma Yuan, and Xia Gui by Li Zai (Chinese, active 17th century) ?
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087465

View CC0 License

