https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087604Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUserhat Kneeling Before Osiris and the Goddess of the West, Tomb of Userhat by Norman de Garis DaviesOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087604View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 881 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2568 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2935 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUserhat Kneeling Before Osiris and the Goddess of the West, Tomb of Userhat by Norman de Garis DaviesMore