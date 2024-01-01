https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087652Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDetail of a Bull from a Procession of Offering Bearers by Nina de Garis DaviesOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087652View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1045 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3049 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3484 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDetail of a Bull from a Procession of Offering Bearers by Nina de Garis DaviesMore