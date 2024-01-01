https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087715Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArmorial Plate: Silenus on an ass, supported by Bacchic revelers Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087715View CC0 LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1091 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1091 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1091 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1889 x 1908 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadArmorial Plate: Silenus on an ass, supported by Bacchic revelers More