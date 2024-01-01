rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087747
Reception of a Persian Ambassador by a Mughal Prince, early 17th century
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Reception of a Persian Ambassador by a Mughal Prince, early 17th century

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087747

View CC0 License

Reception of a Persian Ambassador by a Mughal Prince, early 17th century

More