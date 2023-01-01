https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9088387Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMonet's water lilies png border sticker, transparent background. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9088387View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 645 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 806 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2149 pxCompatible with :Monet's water lilies png border sticker, transparent background. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.More