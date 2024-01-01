rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099336
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 288: Portrait of a young woman by Egon Schiele and Wiener Werkstätte
Original public domain image from Wien Museum

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9099336

View CC0 License

