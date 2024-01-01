https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122676Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStrawberry smoothie bowl png, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9122676View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 2451 x 2451 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Strawberry smoothie bowl png, transparent backgroundMore