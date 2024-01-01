https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159585Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJesus Christ statue png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9159585View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 843 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 1500 x 2668 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Jesus Christ statue png sticker, transparent backgroundMore