https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181726Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAcai smoothie bowl png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9181726View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 1821 x 1821 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Acai smoothie bowl png sticker, transparent backgroundMore