https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182801Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSteamboat Travel on the Hudson River by Pavel Petrovich SvininOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9182801View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 833 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2431 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3811 x 2647 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSteamboat Travel on the Hudson River by Pavel Petrovich SvininMore