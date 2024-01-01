rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182991
Plate 47, from the Fans of the Period series (N7) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plate 47, from the Fans of the Period series (N7) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9182991

View CC0 License

Plate 47, from the Fans of the Period series (N7) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter

More