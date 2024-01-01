rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183018
Uncle Sam's Annual Celebration, Fire-Works of the Period, from "The Judge"
Uncle Sam's Annual Celebration, Fire-Works of the Period, from "The Judge"

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183018

View License

Uncle Sam's Annual Celebration, Fire-Works of the Period, from "The Judge"

