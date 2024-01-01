rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183054
Banknote motif: the number 5 set against a scallop-edged circle of ornamental lathe work, within a rectangle with cut off corners, the top adorned with a vase and swans, the bottom with fruit and grain

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183054

View License

