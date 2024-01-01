https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183201Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScorn (Le Brun Travested, or Caricatures of the Passions), Thomas Rowlandson (Etcher)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183201View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 980 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2859 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2933 x 3590 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadScorn (Le Brun Travested, or Caricatures of the Passions), Thomas Rowlandson (Etcher)More