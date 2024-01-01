https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183346Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSpeculum Romanae Magnificentiae: Roman Naval Battle, Antonio Lafréry by AnonymousOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183346View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 830 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2420 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3779 x 2613 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSpeculum Romanae Magnificentiae: Roman Naval Battle, Antonio Lafréry by AnonymousMore