rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183433
Keeler, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Keeler, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183433

View License

Keeler, New York, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company

More