https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183440Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPowers, Philadelphia, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company, issued by American Tobacco CompanyOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183440View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1897 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1897 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1897 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1897 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1697 x 2981 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPowers, Philadelphia, American League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company, issued by American Tobacco CompanyMore