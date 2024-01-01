https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183472Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPainted Bunting, from the Song Birds of the World series (N23) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by Allen & GinterOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183472View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1948 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1948 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1948 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1948 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1595 x 2877 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPainted Bunting, from the Song Birds of the World series (N23) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by Allen & GinterMore