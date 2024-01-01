rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183550
New Year, The Netherlands, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

New Year, The Netherlands, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183550

View License

New Year, The Netherlands, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.

More