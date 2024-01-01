rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183614
Interior Design with a Central Door with Brown Curtains Flanked by Benches, against an Aquamarine Wall, with an Overdoor…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Interior Design with a Central Door with Brown Curtains Flanked by Benches, against an Aquamarine Wall, with an Overdoor Painting, Anonymous, British, 19th century

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183614

View License

Interior Design with a Central Door with Brown Curtains Flanked by Benches, against an Aquamarine Wall, with an Overdoor Painting, Anonymous, British, 19th century

More