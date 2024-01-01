https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183671Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOval design for a ceiling painted with putti in clouds by Jules-Edmond-Charles Lachaise and Eugène-Pierre GourdetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183671View LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1437 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2514 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3713 x 2667 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOval design for a ceiling painted with putti in clouds by Jules-Edmond-Charles Lachaise and Eugène-Pierre GourdetMore