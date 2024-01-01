rawpixel
September 8th at Heart's Content, the day of the successful termination of the work of laying, recovering, completing and testing the Atlantic Telegraph Cables of 1865 and 1866 by Robert Charles Dudley

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9183758

