https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184169Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNata Ragina: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes) by Mohamed (active early 18th century)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184169View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1004 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2928 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3346 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNata Ragina: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes) by Mohamed (active early 18th century)More