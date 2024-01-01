rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184317
Interior with coffered ceiling and Corinthian order applied to walls by John Gregory Crace
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Interior with coffered ceiling and Corinthian order applied to walls by John Gregory Crace

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184317

View License

Interior with coffered ceiling and Corinthian order applied to walls by John Gregory Crace

More