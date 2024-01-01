https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184339Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInterior Elevation of Reims Cathedral with a Statue of King Louis I and an Altar placed at FrontOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184339View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 755 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2201 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2515 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadInterior Elevation of Reims Cathedral with a Statue of King Louis I and an Altar placed at FrontMore